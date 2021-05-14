Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (LON:SMT) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.97 Per Share

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (LON:SMT) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.97 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.45. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON SMT opened at GBX 1,125 ($14.70) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £15.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -323.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,197.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,180.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 680.70 ($8.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,418.57 ($18.53).

Get Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Paola Subacchi acquired 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,118 ($14.61) per share, for a total transaction of £2,470.78 ($3,228.09).

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.