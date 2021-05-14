Scott Justin Bowman Sells 13,000 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $565,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,274.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $42.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.29 and its 200 day moving average is $35.12.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $116.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.96.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

