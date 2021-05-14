Scotiabank Boosts Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Price Target to $4.50

Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $3.40 to $4.50 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Trilogy International Partners from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:TLLYF remained flat at $$1.35 on Thursday. Trilogy International Partners has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15.

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

