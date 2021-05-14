SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SciPlay in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SciPlay’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of SciPlay in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SciPlay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. SciPlay has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

