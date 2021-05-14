Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) PT Raised to $36.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scientific Games from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Scientific Games from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.90.

Scientific Games stock opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.11. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.34.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.02 million. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Scientific Games will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Scientific Games by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Scientific Games by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Scientific Games by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Scientific Games by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

