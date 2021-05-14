Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.29% from the company’s current price.

SAIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of SAIC opened at $87.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.57. Science Applications International has a one year low of $68.76 and a one year high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,467.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

