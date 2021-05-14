Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 520,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,130 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 15.6% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $19,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 368,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 48,050 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 309,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 95,007 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $38.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.65. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $40.06.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

