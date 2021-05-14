Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schrödinger Inc. provides computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and materials design deployed by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions and government laboratories. Schrödinger Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.80.

Shares of SDGR stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,408. Schrödinger has a one year low of $46.27 and a one year high of $117.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.43.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schrödinger will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Schrödinger news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 30,000 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $2,008,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $445,697.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,697.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,549,881 shares of company stock valued at $136,660,039 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 82.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the first quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schrödinger (SDGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.