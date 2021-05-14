Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Schrödinger in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Schrödinger’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SDGR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schrödinger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $59.02 on Friday. Schrödinger has a 52-week low of $46.27 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.43.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 82.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schrödinger in the first quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 41.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Schrödinger news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 276,250 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $31,431,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 10,000 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total transaction of $1,136,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,245.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,549,881 shares of company stock valued at $136,660,039 in the last three months.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

