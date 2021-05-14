Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Insider Sells £190,872 in Stock

Schroders plc (LON:SDR) insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 5,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,600 ($47.03), for a total value of £190,872 ($249,375.49).

Shares of SDR opened at GBX 3,549 ($46.37) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Schroders plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,694 ($48.26). The company has a market capitalization of £10.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,564.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,375.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Schroders’s previous dividend of $35.00. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.67%.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

