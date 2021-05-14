Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Down 2.4% Following Weak Earnings

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) shares fell 2.4% on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $27.70 and last traded at $27.76. 4,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 288,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.
The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 365.84%. The business had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.
SRRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.
The company has a market capitalization of $983.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.07.
Scholar Rock Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRRK)
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.
Further Reading: Beige Book
Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.