Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Down 2.4% Following Weak Earnings

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) shares fell 2.4% on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $27.70 and last traded at $27.76. 4,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 288,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 365.84%. The business had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

SRRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 1,327.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $983.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.07.

Scholar Rock Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.