Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Issues Earnings Results

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 365.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SRRK stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.92. 337,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,582. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.25 million, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.35. Scholar Rock has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRRK. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

