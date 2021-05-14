Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €9.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been assigned a €9.00 ($10.59) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €7.90 ($9.29) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nord/LB set a €6.30 ($7.41) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schaeffler currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.65 ($8.99).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

FRA:SHA opened at €7.45 ($8.76) on Friday. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($19.69). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.83.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.