Scala Trading 43% Lower This Week (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Scala has a market capitalization of $14.83 million and $84,521.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Scala has traded down 43% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.63 or 0.00624980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00081722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.56 or 0.00237020 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $544.86 or 0.01089235 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $596.57 or 0.01192595 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 13,856,199,071 coins and its circulating supply is 10,056,199,071 coins. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

