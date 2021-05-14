Savant Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $1,731,000. Unison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $1,556,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 89,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $370.06 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $378.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $342.70 and a 200-day moving average of $311.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,195 shares of company stock valued at $6,774,381 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.46.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

