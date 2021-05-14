Savant Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $215.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

