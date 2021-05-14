Savant Capital LLC Increases Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,808 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in eBay by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 31,115,223 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,563,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in eBay by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,061,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,743 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in eBay by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $937,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,445 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,141,163 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $459,344,000 after buying an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of eBay by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,879,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $395,934,000 after buying an additional 470,661 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $58.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.91. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.81 and a 1 year high of $65.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

