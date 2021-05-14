Savant Capital LLC Has $377,000 Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,230,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 35,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $99.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.93. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $65.88 and a one year high of $102.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

