Savant Capital LLC Has $319,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $100.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.46 and a 52-week high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

