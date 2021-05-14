Savant Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $62.39 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $62.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average of $57.38.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $54,631,497.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,735.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,064,913 shares of company stock worth $59,174,292 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

