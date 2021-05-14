Savant Capital LLC Buys 940 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $100.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.46 and a 12-month high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

