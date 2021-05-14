Savant Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 14.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in General Electric by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,363,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,727,000 after acquiring an additional 222,365 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of General Electric by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 49,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of General Electric by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 226,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 21,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

GE stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $113.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.