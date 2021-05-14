Savant Capital LLC Acquires 521 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,546 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 32.5% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 49,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $15,324,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 14.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 470,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,024,523. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

MU opened at $77.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

