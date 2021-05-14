Savant Capital LLC Acquires 122 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,387,000 after buying an additional 630,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $924,558,000 after buying an additional 92,299 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,046,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,292,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,860,000 after buying an additional 168,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,544,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $8,029,341.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,165 shares in the company, valued at $771,919.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $3,963,726.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,718 shares of company stock valued at $25,471,596 in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.23.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $127.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.15 and its 200 day moving average is $105.83. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $128.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.