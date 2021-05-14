Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 74 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,584 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,242 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 47,994 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in American Express by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,719 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Investment House LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.33.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXP traded up $2.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.63. 56,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,484,502. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $160.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

