Sargent Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 77.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $963,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.0% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 9.1% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 37,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 25.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,879,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,582,000 after purchasing an additional 579,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.94.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $117.00. 74,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,185,540. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $117.20.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

