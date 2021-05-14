Sargent Investment Group LLC Decreases Stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

FOF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.43. 106,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,550. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.70. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $14.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

