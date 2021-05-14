Sargent Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Danaher by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $256.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,653. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.08 and a 200-day moving average of $232.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $155.61 and a 52-week high of $261.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 19.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,611 shares of company stock worth $6,361,595. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

