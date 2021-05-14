Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $459 million-$464 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $460.06 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPNS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sapiens International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sapiens International has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.29.

SPNS traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $27.22. The company had a trading volume of 82,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,699. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.93 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.32%. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

