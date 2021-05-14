Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades The Boeing (NYSE:BA) to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing (NYSE:BA) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $229.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $196.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB cut The Boeing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $246.04.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $222.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.18. The Boeing has a 12 month low of $113.89 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.22, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,900 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 164,220 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $35,153,000 after acquiring an additional 24,519 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,291 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

