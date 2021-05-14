Sandy Spring Bank Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 26.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $360,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 9.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $584.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $623.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $529.08. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $240.34 and a 52 week high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.