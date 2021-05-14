Sandy Spring Bank Sells 9,200 Shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in MainStreet Bancshares were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 734,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,416,000 after buying an additional 45,434 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 20,980 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MainStreet Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of MNSB stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $157.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $22.06.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.31 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

