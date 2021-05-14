Sandy Spring Bank Sells 380 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Excalibur Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,024,000. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $171.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.96. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.04 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

