Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 853 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,740,591,000 after buying an additional 10,552,671 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409,146 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,296,799,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,475,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,109,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,890,000 after purchasing an additional 392,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $84.86 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $88.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.99. The firm has a market cap of $157.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

