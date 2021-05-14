Sandy Spring Bank Increases Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 78.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,362,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,519,000 after buying an additional 59,671 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 24,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $94.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.38. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.71.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

