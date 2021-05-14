Sandy Spring Bank Grows Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 98.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 315,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,263,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 125.8% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 109.6% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period.

GDX opened at $36.93 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $45.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.19.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

