Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Polaris were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PII. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $134.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 407.33 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.50. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.09 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 10,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,411,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,165,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,690,005.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,023 shares of company stock worth $19,438,616 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

