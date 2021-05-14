Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 866 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,063,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,896,000 after buying an additional 970,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,377,000 after purchasing an additional 138,310 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,832,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 541,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 532,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,635,000 after purchasing an additional 53,980 shares in the last quarter.

VDE opened at $71.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.72. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $76.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

