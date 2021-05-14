SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SandRidge Energy had a negative net margin of 364.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%.

SD traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.69. 448,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,238. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79. SandRidge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 3.55.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

