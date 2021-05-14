SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAIL. Truist upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SailPoint Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.47.

SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $43.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4,386.61 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.88. SailPoint Technologies has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 8,914 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $498,649.16. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 54,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,820.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,042,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,920,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,393 shares of company stock worth $4,252,058. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

