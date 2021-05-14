Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Position Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,180,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100,554 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.48% of Saia worth $213,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $235.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $249.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.02.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price (down from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.71.

In related news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

