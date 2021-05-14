Sage Rhino Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,447 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $236,997,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SAP by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,071,000 after acquiring an additional 658,526 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,592,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,055,054,000 after acquiring an additional 262,949 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $20,355,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,228,000 after acquiring an additional 58,543 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $135.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $169.30.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $2.189 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC raised shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.33.
SAP Profile
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.
