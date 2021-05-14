Sage Rhino Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,447 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $236,997,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SAP by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,071,000 after acquiring an additional 658,526 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,592,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,055,054,000 after acquiring an additional 262,949 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $20,355,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,228,000 after acquiring an additional 58,543 shares during the period.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $135.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $2.189 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC raised shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.