Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $238,000 Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 7.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 345.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 21,396 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth about $1,309,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,215,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BTI. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

NYSE BTI opened at $39.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.37. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $41.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7412 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.67%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

