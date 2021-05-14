Sage Capital Advisors llc Trims Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $6,894,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $16.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $588.21. 650,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,460,910. The company has a market cap of $566.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,147.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $683.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $670.60. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.80 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,804,797.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $79,086,769. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

