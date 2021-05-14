Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $534,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,755 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,341,000 after purchasing an additional 875,180 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,950,000 after purchasing an additional 613,491 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,535,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,504,000 after purchasing an additional 365,635 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,038,000.

Shares of VTV traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,003. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.98 and a 1-year high of $142.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.67.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

