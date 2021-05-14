Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lessened its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 87.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 729 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,006 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,338,863,000 after buying an additional 2,109,182 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 332.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,013,244,000 after buying an additional 2,105,636 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $616,575,000 after buying an additional 82,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $573,541,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,121 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $267,555,000 after buying an additional 17,238 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,077,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total transaction of $1,693,760.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,728 shares of company stock worth $7,215,210. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ILMN. Barclays began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $9.86 on Friday, reaching $383.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,153. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $395.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

