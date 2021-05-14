Sage Capital Advisors llc Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Capital Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $5.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $325.11. 1,472,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,115,715. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.79. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $215.99 and a 12 month high of $342.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

