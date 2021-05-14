Safe Haven (SHA) Price Down 36.2% Over Last Week

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded down 36.2% against the U.S. dollar. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $22.99 million and approximately $7.89 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $807.56 or 0.01572604 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Safe Haven Coin Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.