Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $28.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Alliance Securities restated a sector perform rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.07.

Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.61. 112,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344,207. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average is $19.10. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.2285 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,091,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,461,000 after purchasing an additional 410,833 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 10.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 139,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 16.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,022,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 143.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

