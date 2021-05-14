Royal Bank of Canada Raises WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to C$148.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$148.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

WSP Global stock traded up $9.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812. WSP Global has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $112.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.20.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

